CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Lecrae and John Legend Team Up For New Song Called “Drown” [VIDEO]

In his song about a need for comfort during trial, Lecrae speaks to the many tragedies we’ve seen across the globe throughout the past few years. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From immigrant cages and natural disasters to gun violence and police killings, Lecrae sheds light on recent events using video and pictures behind a rainy scene where he’s figuratively captured as drowning in a video his new song called “Drown.” John Legend, who is not pictured in the visual but featured on the song, follows the rapper’s captivating lyrics about being on his last life line with a plea for a helping hand. 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“Drown,” which comes from Lecrae’s forthcoming album Restoration, trail his two recent releases: “Deep End” and “Set Me Free,” both of which makes us hopeful for the album coming soon.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Check out the new music below…

DON’T MISS…

Lecrae Clears Up His Reaction To Pastor Calling Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE]

7 Christian Hiphop Songs By Lecrae To Praise God To

Lecrae Says There Are 3 Types Of Gospel Artists

Lecrae and John Legend Team Up For New Song Called “Drown” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

John Legend , LeCrae

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Prayers Up: Naya Rivera Is Identified As Body…

The actress was found after going missing for five days in Lake Piru.
07.14.20
Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)”…

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us…
07.14.20
Jekalyn Carr Releases ‘Power of Love’ Music Video

There’s so much power in love!
07.14.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Close