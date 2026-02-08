As we mark 100 years of Black history, few voices capture the spirit of that legacy like Erricka Bridgeford. The executive director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center, Bridgeford’s leadership is rooted in purpose, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to peace.

Named after activists Ericka Huggins and Angela Davis, Bridgeford says her life has always been aligned with a calling larger than herself. Born with one hand and raised to embrace her full identity, she learned early that the greatest pressure was not becoming who others expected, but refusing to shrink from who she was meant to be.

Working in anti-violence and peace-building spaces that are often male-dominated, Bridgeford has faced resistance head-on. She approaches leadership with honesty, love, and assertiveness, challenging harmful dynamics while emphasizing collaboration over competition. “Power likes to see power shine,” she says, stressing unity over ego in work where lives are at stake.

Bridgeford’s journey has also been deeply personal. In 2004, she survived a suicide attempt, a turning point she now describes as fear of her own greatness. Today, at 53, she is a grandmother, mother, and community leader who played a role in Baltimore reaching its lowest homicide rate in decades.

For more than 30 years, the Baltimore Community Mediation Center has provided free, confidential spaces where residents can resolve conflicts, be heard, and define justice for themselves. Bridgeford believes this work is vital in a culture where mental health is often dismissed.

Her mission is clear: healing is not a luxury. It is a birthright.

Check out her full conversation with Persia Nicole below:

