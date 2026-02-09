Wicked Leaders | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On a recent “Faith Walk” segment from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica delivered a powerful message on navigating spiritual leadership. Drawing from a recent Bible study at her church, Erica addressed the challenging topic of how to respond when leaders in the faith community act in ways that are questionable or ungodly. She offered practical wisdom for believers, emphasizing personal responsibility and spiritual discernment.

Campbell began by sharing an anecdote from her church’s Bible study on Daniel. A member asked for guidance on how to handle a church leader who requests actions that feel wrong, are secretive, or don’t align with the Word of God. Erica’s advice was direct: it is okay to say “no.” She urged listeners to be firm and clear in their refusal, not with excuses, but with a straightforward “No, I’m not doing that.” This clarity, she explained, sets a boundary and prevents future manipulation, reminding everyone that not all leaders are walking uprightly.



She cautioned the congregation to be wary of leaders who manipulate their followers, especially when it comes to finances. A major red flag is when a leader elevates giving to themselves above giving to God. While acknowledging that it isn’t our place to judge, as God will handle them, it is our duty to protect ourselves from being led astray. Citing Timothy, Campbell highlighted that a servant of the Lord must be kind, teachable, and patient, not someone who causes division or discomfort among the flock.

Erica also stressed the importance of personal accountability in one’s walk with Christ. She shared that her own actions are governed by God’s direction, not by cultural trends or even the expectations placed on her as a First Lady. Believers are responsible for their own “yeses” and “no’s” and cannot use the era they live in as an excuse for straying from God’s path. She warned against being manipulated into sin, whether through inappropriate requests for “private prayer” or personal favors disguised as spiritual duties.

Ultimately, Campbell’s message was a call for heightened spiritual awareness. To recognize when a leader is “tripping,” believers must increase their time in the Word and sharpen their discernment. While serving leaders is a biblical principle, it should never come at the expense of serving God first. With the Holy Spirit as a guide, one can identify when a situation is amiss and have the strength to stand firm in faith, ensuring their walk remains pure and true to God’s calling.

