GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND JOHN P. KEE CELEBRATES NEW ALBUM

The prince of gospel music, JOHN P. KEE, has kicked off Black History Month with a special NPR Tiny Desk performance. The North Carolina pastor brought his band and members of his New Life Choir up to the big city to share some of their low country musical hospitality.

In a 25 minute set, Kee and his crew sang some of the biggest hits of his career such as “Lily in the Valley,” “Jesus is Real” and “Standing in the Need of Prayer” among others.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kP3cAAU-AHk

The performance coincides with Kee’s new album, Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee, Part 1 (Kee Music Group / Tyscot Records), which features the Billboard and Mediabase Top 30 radio single, “Church Medley.” Album Listen Link: https://JPKtbpt1.lnk.to/aROPH2

