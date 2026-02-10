Love Talk | Griff and Leunika Drop Gems on Marriage and Growth

Patience and representation: Their marriage sets an example for others, especially their children.

Nothing beats starting the day with some genuine “Love Talk.” On the latest segment of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the spotlight shined bright on Griff and his lovely wife, Leunika. It has been seven years since they met online and five years of marriage, but who is counting? Their candid conversation gave us a front-row seat to the beautiful, sometimes messy, but always rewarding journey of Black love.

Patience and Representation

When asked what she has learned over the last five years, Leunika didn’t hesitate. For her, it’s all about patience. She highlighted a powerful perspective that many in our community cherish: marriage isn’t just about the couple. She noted that their union is like Christ and the church, serving as an example for others, especially their children. It is a reminder that our relationships are a testimony. Eyes are always watching to see how we love and treat one another, and they are committed to setting the standard high.

Calming the Storm

Griff brought his signature humor to the table, admitting that Leunika has a special talent for bringing him down to earth. He compared himself to the gorilla in the old Bugs Bunny cartoons—wild and “unga bunga”—while she is the soothing music that tames the beast. It is a hilarious visual, but it speaks to a deeper truth about balance. Leunika admitted that when Griff “goes there,” she sees the hurt little boy inside him. Instead of matching his energy with anger, she chooses to hold him and comfort him. That is the definition of grace.

A Spiritual Strategy

One of the most relatable moments was Griff’s description of how Leunika handles conflict. She doesn’t argue back and forth; she “sicks the Holy Ghost” on him. Instead of fighting, she steps away to pray. This spiritual maturity has taught Griff to be still and opened the door for them to discuss serious topics without fear. It is a testament to the power of a praying wife and a husband willing to grow. Leunika’s approach proves that sometimes the loudest move you can make is to get quiet and let God handle it.

Banning the “D” Word

Perhaps the most powerful takeaway was their strict rule regarding the “D” word—divorce. They admitted the beginning was hard, but they made a pact never to say it, joke about it, or even entertain it. They are determined to work things out, give each other space, and keep dating. It is a refreshing stance on commitment in a world that often looks for the exit sign too quickly.

Griff and Leunika are living proof that while marriage takes work, the growth is absolutely worth it. By loving on each other and giving grace, they are building a legacy that lasts.

