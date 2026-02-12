Maryland Reports 11 Cold-Related Deaths During Early February Freeze

Source: R1 / Canva

At least 11 people died from cold-related illnesses during the first week of February as frigid temperatures gripped Maryland, according to new data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, temperatures across the state hovered in the high teens to mid-20s. On Feb. 1, the temperature plunged to 13 degrees. The warmest day that week reached just 40 degrees, and the average temperature settled at 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

So far this winter season, Maryland has recorded 46 cold-related deaths. Data shows that the majority of those deaths occurred in the Baltimore region, with 12 reported in Baltimore City and eight in Baltimore County. Most of the individuals who died were 65 years old or older. Health officials report that 23 of the deaths happened outdoors, while 21 occurred indoors.

The figures follow a troubling trend from last winter. During the 2024-25 season, Maryland recorded 75 cold-related deaths, marking a nearly 7% increase compared to the 70 deaths reported the previous winter.

Cold temperatures have also led to a surge in hospital and urgent care visits. During the first week of February alone, the state recorded 280 visits for cold-related illnesses. The highest single-day total came on Feb. 5, when 74 people sought medical care as the average temperature sat at 24.5 degrees.

Nearly 100 of those visits involved individuals between the ages of 45 and 64. The Baltimore region accounted for the majority of cases, with 160 reported visits.

Overall, the 2025-26 winter season has seen 2,537 hospital and urgent care visits tied to cold-related illnesses statewide, underscoring the continued health risks posed by prolonged freezing temperatures.

