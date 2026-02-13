Ravens Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff Under New Head Coach Jesse Minter

Ravens finalize 2026 coaching staff under Jesse Minter
- Experienced coordinators Declan Doyle (offense) and Anthony Weaver (defense) headline the staff.
- Coaching staff features a mix of NFL assistants and developmental coaches across offense and defense.
- Special teams continuity remains strong with Randy Brown and Ben Kotwica in senior roles.
The Baltimore Ravens have officially finalized their 2026 coaching staff under new head coach Jesse Minter, assembling a mix of experienced NFL veterans, rising collegiate coaches, and returning team figures. The announcement Thursday completes Minter’s first full staff as he begins a new era in Baltimore.
Several high-profile coordinators headline the group. Declan Doyle takes over as offensive coordinator after guiding a top-10 offense in Chicago, while Anthony Weaver returns to Baltimore as defensive coordinator following a stint leading Miami’s defense. On special teams, former Ravens standout Anthony Levine Sr. earns a promotion to coordinator after prior coaching roles with Tennessee and Baltimore.
Minter also added experienced pass-game minds on both sides of the ball. Veteran NFL coach Marcus Brady joins as pass game coordinator on offense, and first-time NFL assistant Mike Mickens will coordinate the defensive passing game while coaching the secondary.
The offensive staff features a blend of longtime NFL assistants and developmental coaches. Dwayne Ledford serves as offensive line coach and run game coordinator, with Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach. Skill-position coaches include Eddie Faulkner (running backs), Keary Colbert (wide receivers), Prentice Gill (assistant wide receivers), Zack Grossi (tight ends), and Israel Woolfork (quarterbacks). Joe Lombardi joins as senior offensive assistant, and Patrick Kramer will handle offensive quality control.
On defense, Weaver is supported by Lou Esposito (defensive line), Tyler Santucci (inside linebackers), Harland Bower (outside linebackers), P.J. Volker (safeties), and Miles Taylor (assistant defensive backs). Andrew Rogan and Charlie Gelman round out the unit in defensive and game-management roles.
Special teams continuity remains strong with longtime Ravens coach Randy Brown as senior special teams coach and Ben Kotwica as senior assistant.
Off-field and analytical roles include Christina DeRuyter as chief of staff to the head coach and veteran strategist Rick Minter, the head coach’s father, as football analyst.
Full Ravens coaching staff (2026):
Outside Linebackers – Harland Bower
Pass Game Coordinator – Marcus Brady
Senior Special Teams – Randy Brown
Wide Receivers – Keary Colbert
Chief of Staff – Christina DeRuyter
Offensive Coordinator – Declan Doyle
Defensive Line – Lou Esposito
Running Backs – Eddie Faulkner
Assistant OL – Shawn Flaherty
Game Management/Defensive Asst. – Charlie Gelman
Asst. Wide Receivers – Prentice Gill
Tight Ends – Zack Grossi
Sr. Asst. Special Teams – Ben Kotwica
Offensive QC – Patrick Kramer
OL/Run Game Coord. – Dwayne Ledford
Special Teams Coord. – Anthony Levine Sr.
Sr. Offensive Asst. – Joe Lombardi
Pass Game/Secondary – Mike Mickens
Football Analyst – Rick Minter
Defensive QC – Andrew Rogan
Inside LBs – Tyler Santucci
Asst. DBs – Miles Taylor
Safeties – P.J. Volker
Defensive Coord. – Anthony Weaver
Quarterbacks – Israel Woolfork
With his staff now complete, Jesse Minter turns attention to offseason preparations as Baltimore looks to remain an AFC contender under its new leadership.
