Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 17, 2026

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. Today’s news covers the passing of a civil rights icon, a significant legal victory for historical truth, the real birthplace of Mardi Gras, and a rising star in winter sports.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

The Passing of a Civil Rights Icon

The nation and the world mourn the loss of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, a monumental figure in the fight for civil rights and political empowerment, who passed away at 84. Rising from his position as a trusted aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jackson became a powerful force for change. He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization dedicated to social justice and economic parity. His two historic presidential campaigns in the 1980s shattered barriers and inspired a new generation of Black political leaders, fundamentally altering the landscape of American politics. Rev. Jackson’s legacy is one of relentless advocacy, from negotiating the release of American hostages abroad to championing the rights of the voiceless. His life’s work serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one dedicated individual can have on the world.