DOE New Releases Features Jon Batiste

Published on February 23, 2026

2021 Praise In The Park
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

(Nashville, TN) – February 20, 2025 – GRAMMY and Stellar Award acclaimed singer, songwriter, and worship leader DOE returns to music with the track “Black Boy (featuring Jon Batiste),” following her 2025 67th GRAMMY Award win for Best Contemporary Christian Album of the Year, for her sophomore effort, Heart Of A Human. “Black Boy” featuring Jon Batiste is available today wherever music is sold and streamed.

A stirring anthem rooted in affirmation, truth, and generational healing, “Black Boy” is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty, brilliance, and boundless potential of black men everywhere. Blending DOE’s soulful vocal vulnerability with Batiste’s masterful musicality, the record delivers both an intimate message and a universal call to see, protect, and celebrate black youth.

“‘Black Boy’ is a love letter,” says DOE. “It’s a reminder that our young men deserve to be affirmed, covered, and empowered. I wanted to create something that speaks life — something that tells every black boy that he is seen, valued, and deeply loved.”

Batiste’s contribution elevates the record with cinematic instrumentation and emotional depth, creating a powerful synergy between gospel-rooted conviction and contemporary soul. The collaboration feels timely and necessary — merging two artists known for their authenticity, artistry, and commitment to cultural storytelling.

Following her 2025 GRAMMY® win and continued success in both gospel and mainstream spaces, DOE continues to carve out a lane that blends faith, culture, and fearless creativity. “Black Boy” signals an evolution — musically expansive yet spiritually grounded.

