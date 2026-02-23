Listen Live
Close
Local

EARNEST PUGH CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY OF FIRST LIVE CD

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Houston, Texas — Earnest Pugh,   Emmy Award Winning Actor, Amazon Best- Selling  Author; and Stellar Award-Winning Artist has delivered  13 CDs with 6 #1 Billboard Hits over the last 2 decades. 

Prior to coming into prominence with his earth-shattering chart-topper CD “Rain on Us” CD in 2009, Earnest released his first live recording “A Worshipper’s Perspective” twenty years ago (2006) on his own independent EPM Music Group label. The CD contained notable hits such as the Thomas Whitfield Classic— Wrapped Up, Tied Up, Tangled Up”, The worship ballad “Holy Spirit” written by Brent Jones, and the upbeat “If You Never” by Byron Cage. 

To commemorate the 20 Year Anniversary of the CD Pugh will host a Celebration Concert in Memphis, TN at the Christ Missionary Baptist Church on July 3, 2026, at 7pm.

The concert will feature some of the brightest stars in the industry to include Grammy Award Winning Producer Cedric Thompson (Musical Director)  along with Stellar Award-Winning Artist Lena Byrd Miles; Lillian Lloyd, LeJune Thompson, Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis, K. Will.

Tickets are available at www.earnestpughonline.com

EARNEST PUGH CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY OF FIRST LIVE CD was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Local  |  Editor Staff

Did You Know? Morgan State students Led An Early Civil Rights Sit-In

Lent poster, card, background. Vector
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

The Significance of the Season of Lent

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close