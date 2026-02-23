Justin Radford Releases New Music Featuring Darlene McCoy

Source:

Justin Radford has released his highly anticipated EP, From Profit to Purpose, a collection of songs that serves as both a musical offering and a personal testimony. The project represents a significant shift in Radford’s career, moving away from the pursuit of commercial gain toward a mission-driven focus on ministry and community impact. The EP blends the soulful, down-home traditions of the church with contemporary production, creating a sound that speaks directly to listeners navigating their own journeys of faith. Radford describes the project as a sonic exploration of redemption, designed to uplift those who need a reminder that their trials often lead to their greatest triumphs.

A standout track on the new project is the remix of “Can I Get a Witness,” which features Darlene McCoy, host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Nightly Spirit. This collaboration brings a dynamic energy to the record, merging Radford’s authentic storytelling with McCoy’s renowned vocal ability and influence in the gospel community. The single is poised to become an anthem for believers, with a call-and-response quality that echoes the familiar, spirit-filled atmosphere of Sunday morning service.

Radford’s journey to this release is rooted in a deep musical lineage hailing from Clarksville, Tennessee. As the first Christian artist affiliated with Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) through Ebony Son Entertainment, Radford has always bridged the gap between mainstream industry standards and faith-based messaging. His love for music began in his living room, watching his father play piano, which eventually led him to master multiple instruments including the organ, drums, and bass. After honing his craft in Atlanta studios as a producer, a transformative encounter with law enforcement and the challenges of his daughter’s NICU journey reshaped his perspective. These life-altering experiences affirmed his commitment to using his gifts for a higher calling. Today, Radford stands as a minister and artist dedicated to igniting conversations that heal, proving that his music is not just for entertainment, but for empowering voices within the community.

