Ethel Ennis: The Jazz Legend Who Stayed in Baltimore

Did you know internationally acclaimed jazz singer Ethel Ennis built a global career yet chose to live her entire life in Baltimore? Known as the “reluctant jazz star,” Ennis balanced worldwide recognition with deep civic commitment to her hometown.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Ennis began playing piano at age seven and first performed in church. By her teens, she was blending gospel, classical, and rhythm and blues influences, eventually joining a local jazz ensemble to refine her voice and musicianship. After graduating high school in 1950, her career quickly expanded as she toured across the United States and Europe with leading jazz and R&B performers.

Her international breakthrough came in 1958 when bandleader Benny Goodman selected her as vocalist for an all-star European tour that headlined the Brussels World’s Fair. Ennis would go on to perform with jazz greats including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Wynton Marsalis, and Ray Brown. She also gained national attention for her acclaimed a cappella performance of the national anthem at President Richard Nixon’s inauguration and later appeared at the White House during multiple administrations.

Despite opportunities to relocate, Ennis remained rooted in Baltimore. She served as a cultural ambassador for the city, opened the celebrated jazz club “Ethel’s Place” in the arts district, and supported education and children’s programming. She described music as “soft power,” a force to inspire unity and social change.

By choosing community alongside career, Ethel Ennis became not only a jazz icon but also a lasting symbol of Baltimore’s cultural legacy.

