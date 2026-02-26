Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: February 26th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One The “Trending Topics” segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell always keeps the community connected to the moments that matter, and the latest edition was no exception. From music legends getting their flowers to the next generation of scholars making waves, here is what everyone is talking about right now. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Celebrating Music Trailblazers: 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The morning kicked off with a heated debate surrounding the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees. While Kiss rocker Gene Simmons has been vocal about his distaste for hip-hop in the Hall, this year’s list of nominees is unapologetically diverse and iconic. Heavy hitters like Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Mariah Carey, Sade, and Luther Vandross are all up for induction. The team noted that Simmons might be even more “agitated” this year given the strong R&B and hip-hop presence. It’s a massive moment for representation, as these artists defined generations. We are especially rooting for Sade and Lauryn Hill to take their rightful places among the greats.

Celebrating Young Genius: Miles Danceler Joins Mensa 8-year-old Miles Danceler from Detroit is a brilliant third-grader is making headlines for his extraordinary intelligence. Miles recently earned membership in Mensa, the prestigious high-IQ society, after posting one of the highest scores in the organization’s history for his age group. His parents noticed his gift early on, watching him devour educational content on YouTube and learn at a pace far faster than his peers. It is a powerful reminder of the potential sitting in classrooms across our communities, and Miles is definitely a name we will be hearing more of in the future.

Black History Spotlight: The Legacy of Frederick McKinley Jones

In honor of Black History Month, the show shined a spotlight on Frederick McKinley Jones, a self-taught inventor who changed the world. Orphaned at a young age, Jones didn’t let his circumstances define him. He eventually invented the vehicular refrigeration system—a game-changer that allowed perishable foods and life-saving medicine (like blood) to be transported over long distances. The segment emphasized his genius in seeing a problem—keeping food cold in a car—and simply fixing it. It’s a testament to the ingenuity and resilience that have always been part of our history.