Continued Prayers for Fred Hammond’s Recovery

Alrighty, I need my prayer warriors praying! One of our favorite Gospel recording artists is recovering from surgery. I call him Steady Freddy… Fred Hammond!

He posted a video from the day of his recent orthopedic surgery. By the grace of God, the surgeon was a family friend. Fred Hammond then posted an update video 4 days after the procedure. He said, “Four-day progress report. Procedure is kicking in. Still a little wobbly, but I haven’t walked with that level of confidence in four months. I’m still gonna stay on my crutch, but Dr. Keith Johnson’s assignment for me was to get moving put your body in motion.” Fred said, “Even though I’m still on one crutch. I’m on my way. Bless God.”

Look at God… the last time I saw Fred Hammond was when The Reunion Tour was in town and I interviewed him in October 2024. He had some mobility issues. To see how he was walking in that 4 day post operation video is a blessing. Let’s pray for continued healing and not just restoration, but renewal- in Jesus’ name, AMEN!

