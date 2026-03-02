Her Story – Helen Keller: A Bigger Vision | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Helen Keller: A Bigger Vision”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Helen Keller. Helen Keller was born able to see and hear, but as an infant contracted an illness that took her sight and hearing. Her parents refused to give her up to a home for the blind and deaf and decided to get a teacher to help her to learn to speak. Ann Sullivan was that teacher and was able to help Helen to learn to speak. And Helen went on to become one of the greatest communicators in the world and wrote 14 books and over 450 speeches on topics of faith, nature, racism, women’s rights, and overcoming.





While returning to America from an international speaking tour, a reporter asked her if there was anything worse than blindness, and she said, ‘Yes, having sight but no vision.’ I encourage you to work on your vision for the future. Scripture teaches us that without a vision, the people perish. You can if you think you can. Thank you, Helen Keller.

