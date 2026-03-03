Listen Live
Close
Local

South Baltimore Residents Oppose BGE Transmission Project

South Baltimore Community Raises Concerns Over Underground Power Line

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Bulldozer laying cable in trench for infrastructure development
Source: alexey_ds / Getty

Residents in South Baltimore are speaking out against Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s proposed transmission line project tied to the Baltimore Peninsula, arguing the plan would significantly disrupt historic neighborhoods.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat representing Baltimore, has introduced legislation aimed at increasing oversight of large transmission projects. He says utilities like BGE should be required to provide clearer justification for a project’s necessity, overall cost and selected route before moving forward.

BGE’s proposal includes installing a new underground high voltage transmission line connecting its Greene Street substation to a planned substation at Baltimore Peninsula. The company says the project is part of a broader infrastructure modernization effort designed to improve reliability.

But neighbors in Otterbein and Ridgely’s Delight say the construction would tear up narrow residential streets, eliminate already limited parking and restrict access to homes. Residents argue that daily routines would be severely impacted.

BGE maintains the project will strengthen service for tens of thousands of customers, including hospitals and public safety facilities, while supporting economic growth in South Baltimore. The broader Peninsula transmission plan is estimated to cost about $500 million. According to the company, construction would not begin before mid 2027, and customer rates would not be impacted until the projects are placed into service.

South Baltimore Community Raises Concerns Over Underground Power Line was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'

Local  |  Editor Staff

Bethel AME Stands At The Heart of Black Baltimore History

8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses to Refresh Your Spirit as Spring Returns

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close