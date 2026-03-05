Baltimore Students Invited To Free Prom Giveaway At Wish Upon a Prom Event

Source: MediaNews Group/The Citizens’ Voice via Getty Images / Getty

Baltimore teens getting ready for prom season have a new stop to add to their calendar.

Bridge Maryland Inc is hosting “Wish Upon a Prom,” a prom giveaway designed to help students step into the big night fully styled. The event, led by the Youth Task Force of Bridge Maryland Inc, is set for Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10am to 1pm at 3200 Garrison Blvd in Baltimore, Maryland 21216.

Organizers say the giveaway is focused on the full prom look, not just one piece. Students can expect options that include dresses, suits, shoes, accessories, and more, giving attendees a chance to build an outfit that feels special without the added pressure of high costs.

Pre registration is highly recommended, and the flyer encourages students to sign up in advance using the provided QR code. Participants are also reminded to bring a student ID to help with the check in process.

Students and families with questions can reach the organizers by phone at (443) 220 4003 or by email at info@bridgemd.org. Updates may also be shared on Instagram at @youth.bridgemd.

For local students hoping to show up and shine this prom season, “Wish Upon a Prom” is positioning itself as a one stop celebration of style, support, and stepping into the moment.

