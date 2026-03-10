Beloved Baltimore Teacher Found Dead at Arundel Elementary School

Source: Radio ONE / General

A beloved Baltimore elementary school teacher was discovered inside Arundel Elementary School on Monday morning after passing away over the weekend, according to school officials.

Deborah Tolson, a mathematics interventionist, dedicated more than two decades to Baltimore City Public Schools. She spent 23 years working within the district and served the Arundel Elementary School community for the past seven years.

School officials said Tolson was found inside the building Monday morning. In response to the tragic news, the school dismissed students early at 10:15 a.m. to allow staff and students time to process the loss.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a letter sent to families, Arundel Elementary School principal Kerry-Ann Malcolm described Tolson as a cherished and impactful member of the school community.

“Ms. Tolson was a very beloved member of our school community for seven years,” Malcolm wrote. “A pillar of the school community, she was beloved by both students and staff.”

The cause of Tolson’s death has not been released.

Baltimore City Public Schools officials said members of the district’s crisis response team will be available at the school to offer counseling, support, and additional resources to students and staff coping with the loss.

“Our hearts and thoughts remain with Ms. Tolson’s family and friends, as well as our entire school community, in this difficult time,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm also encouraged parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about the situation, acknowledging that students may experience a range of emotions following the news.

“Please expect our students to be affected in some way with this news,” Malcolm wrote. “I encourage you to talk about what happened and to allow your child to discuss her or his feelings and thoughts.”

Beloved Baltimore Teacher Found Dead at Arundel Elementary School was originally published on 92q.com