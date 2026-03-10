NINA SIMONE “TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS – SOLOMUN MIX”

Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

NEW YORK, NY – Verve Records ushers in a bold new chapter of the iconic Verve Remixed series with the release of “Take Care Of Business (Solomun Mix),” reimagining Nina Simone’s original recording. Arriving just one day before Nina’s birthday, the track sets the tone for a year-long celebration honoring her legacy while reintroducing her music to the global dance floor. Listen to the new single here.



This year, the Verve Remixed series has invited a new generation of electronic DJs and producers to reimagine recordings from Nina Simone’s catalog. Leading the charge is Solomun, who takes on “Take Care Of Business” with a fresh perspective. The remix preserves Nina’s unmistakable vocal presence while opening the track to a new audience.



Few artists are better suited to launch this new era than Solomun. A defining figure in modern electronic music, the Bosnian-German DJ and producer is known for his tastemaking influence and legendary club performances around the world. “There are very few artists like Nina Simone who truly transcend time,” says Solomun. “This remix now comes from a place of deep respect for her work and voice, and the joy of engaging with it.“



This year marks Verve’s 70th anniversary, honoring the label’s enduring influence on music and culture. Solomun’s remix launches a year-long Nina Simone series, with new installments arriving monthly through the fall. Upcoming contributors include Mochakk, DESIREE, Austin Millz, dublon, Supershy, Antdot, and more — each bringing their own interpretation to Nina Simone’s legendary recordings.

ABOUT SOLOMUN

For Solomun, music isn’t just a tool to make people dance. Music is as diverse as life itself: many different shades, moments, and memories to be made. Music triggers emotions and vice versa, and this sort of interrelation – with Solomun representing the music and the audience emotions – is what casts the spell around his performances.

His “Solomun +1” residency at Pacha Ibiza started in quite a laid-back fashion – with him doing his own thing, moving the DJ booth into the center of the club to be close to the people on the dancefloor instead of the usual high podium, and introducing a fairly unheard-of concept on the Island: a night together with only one friend. Since its commencement in 2013, “Solomun +1” has long become an Ibiza household name, with its “Solomun +LIVE” offshoot on the Island and +1 editions all over the world, be it Berlin, New York or Tulum.

The same energy was what kicked off his music label Diynamic in 2006: A band of brothers with similar ideas, taste in music, and the volition to support each other. And, looking back, Diynamic turned out to be the stepping stone for many artists’ careers.

All of this started somewhere small, but by being himself, an honest entertainer in the truest sense of the word, not a stage persona, Solomun came to be so incredibly sought after.

He has proven that the music is more important than the place it’s played at, because his sets, remixes and productions are bringing people together. And always, he is sending the same message: “Nobody Is Not Loved.”

JOIN SOLOMUN ON TOUR

APRIL 25

IBIZA (ES)

Pacha Grand Opening

MAY 23

NEW YORK (US)

Fulton Fish Market

MAY 24

NEW YORK (US)

Fulton Fish Market – 2nd Show

MAY 30

MUNICH (DE)

Königsplatz

