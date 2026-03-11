Listen Live
Close
Local

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract to Give Baltimore Ravens $40M in Cap Space

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Lamar Jackson Ravens
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has helped the team gain financial flexibility by restructuring his contract.

According to multiple reports, the move will create about $40 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the restructure is similar to adjustments made this offseason by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to help their teams manage the cap.

Earlier this year, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the team hoped to reach a new deal with Jackson before free agency after parting ways with head coach John Harbaugh in January. If a new contract wasn’t completed, Bisciotti said the team would restructure the existing deal.

Instead of an extension, the Ravens converted part of Jackson’s salary into a signing bonus to lower his 2026 cap hit, which was originally set at $74.5 million. By reducing his $51.25 million base salary to the league minimum and spreading the converted bonus over multiple years including two void years the team significantly lowered the immediate cap impact.

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract to Give Baltimore Ravens $40M in Cap Space was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
News  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]

The crucifix symbol of christ Jesus cross on the holy spirit light background
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses to Refresh Your Spirit as Spring Returns

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close