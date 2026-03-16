Mayor Brandon Scott Urges Baltimore Residents to Take Tornado Threat Seriously | QSMS

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is urging residents to stay alert and prepared as severe weather threatens the region. During a live appearance on the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q, the mayor discussed everything from social media criticism to the urgent need for storm preparedness as a tornado watch looms over the city.

Chey Parker welcomed Scott back to the show, joking about the frequent complaints he receives online. Parker noted that many residents blame the mayor for issues outside city control, ranging from potholes to rising utility bills and even seasonal crab shortages. Scott acknowledged the humor but said the criticism often comes from a place of concern and connection.

The mayor used the opportunity to clarify common misconceptions. He explained that Baltimore Gas and Electric is regulated by the state’s Public Service Commission, not the city. He also highlighted long-standing challenges with road maintenance funding, noting that Baltimore lost hundreds of millions of dollars in highway revenue during the Great Recession. Those funding gaps, he said, continue to impact infrastructure improvements today.

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Despite the lighthearted moments, Scott stressed the seriousness of the incoming storm system. He warned that strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, lightning, flooding, and possible tornadoes. The most severe conditions are expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

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City officials have already announced early school dismissals and the closure of recreation centers to help residents get home safely. Scott encouraged listeners to charge their phones, gather emergency supplies like flashlights, batteries, and water, and avoid traveling unless necessary.

He also reminded residents to sign up for emergency alerts by texting BEMOREALERT to 888777 and to report non emergency issues through the city’s 311 system.

Scott emphasized that preparation is key. While officials hope the worst does not happen, he said staying informed and taking precautions could make a critical difference in keeping Baltimore communities safe.

Mayor Brandon Scott Urges Baltimore Residents to Take Tornado Threat Seriously | QSMS was originally published on 92q.com