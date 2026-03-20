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Chick-fil-A Removes Pea Starch from Waffle Fries Following Customer Backlash

Chick-fil-A has officially reversed a controversial recipe change to its beloved Waffle Potato Fries, confirming that pea starch is no longer part of the recipe. The fast-food chain made the announcement on March 3, 2026, following widespread customer complaints about the taste and texture of the fries after the ingredient was introduced in late 2024.

The Recipe Change and Backlash

Pea starch was initially added to the fries to help them stay crispier for longer. However, many customers criticized the change, claiming it altered the flavor and texture of the fries. Some even raised concerns about potential allergic reactions, as pea starch is derived from legumes, which can trigger sensitivities in individuals with peanut allergies.

Social media platforms and online forums were flooded with complaints, with fans urging Chick-fil-A to return to the original recipe. Comments like “Please change the fries back” and “They don’t taste the same and I hate how hard they are” reflected the widespread dissatisfaction.

The Return to the Original Recipe

Chick-fil-A has now updated its website to reflect the removal of pea starch from the fries. A representative for the chain confirmed that all Waffle Potato Fries inventory has reverted to the original recipe. Customers have since celebrated the change, with many sharing positive reactions online. One Reddit user noted, “As someone who hates the pea starch, I had their fries the other day and can confirm that they tasted how they used to.”

For those who missed the classic flavor of Chick-fil-A’s Waffle Potato Fries, the wait is over. The fries are back to their original recipe, ready to be enjoyed by loyal fans nationwide.

Chick-fil-A Removes Pea Starch from Waffle Fries Following Customer Backlash was originally published on rnbphilly.com