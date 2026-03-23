Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The storyline has not dominated conversations among fans, but the Baltimore Ravens are approaching an important decision regarding rising star wide receiver Zay Flowers. As he prepares to enter his fourth NFL season, the team is widely expected to pick up the fifth year option on his rookie contract. That option would be worth an estimated 27.3 million dollars in 2027, which would make it the most valuable fifth year option among players from the 2023 draft class. Flowers is currently set to earn just 2.6 million dollars in 2026, but the rapidly growing wide receiver market could influence how the Ravens handle his long term future.

Recent developments around the league highlight that challenge. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a four year, 168.6 million dollar extension with wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba. The deal averages more than 42 million dollars per season and now stands as the richest contract ever given to an NFL wide receiver.

Flowers is coming off the most productive season of his career, recording 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns while earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He also posted 1,059 yards and four touchdowns the previous season, showing steady growth as a key piece of Baltimore’s offense.

While Flowers is not expected to reach the same salary level as Smith Njigba, his value continues to rise. The Ravens may choose to delay a major financial commitment by exercising his fifth year option. Still, the team will eventually face a difficult decision about whether they can afford to keep one of the league’s top young receivers long term.

Ravens Expected To Pick Up Zay Flowers’ Fifth Year Option As WR Market Surges was originally published on 92q.com