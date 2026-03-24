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Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

Explore A list of the most dangerous cities in the United States, highlighting places known for higher crime levels.

Published on March 24, 2026

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High crime rates often highlight underlying challenges such as economic disparities, social tensions, and the effectiveness of local law enforcement. Recognizing these patterns can inform targeted policies and community initiatives aimed at reducing violence and improving overall well-being.

The following list presents the most dangerous cities in the United States rates based on recent data. It’s important to note that while this list provide insight into dangerousness U.S. cities, they don’t encompass the full spectrum of safety or quality of life in these cities.

Factors such as community initiatives, economic development, and local governance play significant roles in shaping the overall environment.

See the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

1. Memphis, Tennessee

2. Oakland, California

3. St. Louis, Missouri

4. Baltimore, Maryland

5. Detroit, Michigan

6. Alexandria, Louisiana

7. Cleveland, Ohio

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

9. Monroe, Louisiana

10. Pueblo, Colorado

11. Anniston, Alabama

12. Little Rock, Arkansas

13. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

14. Tacoma, Washington

15. Birmingham, Alabama

16. Atlantic City, New Jersey

17. Camden, New Jersey

18. Springfield, Missouri

19. Albuquerque, New Mexico

20. Kansas City, Missouri

21. Louisville, Kentucky

22. Canton, Ohio

23. Dayton, Ohio

24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

25. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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