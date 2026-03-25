Source: Black billionaires continue to break barriers and redefine success on a global scale. From trailblazers in technology and finance to pioneers in entertainment and infrastructure, these individuals have built empires that extend far beyond profits. This list of the world’s top 10 Black billionaires in 2026 according to Forbes highlights not only their net worths, but also the impact they’ve made in their industries and communities showing that their legacy is just as powerful as wealth. TRENDING: Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026 TRENDING: Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 See the World’s Top 10 Black Billionaires Of 2026 Below

Aliko Dangote Aliko Dangote is recognized as Africas richest person, he is the CEO and founder of Dangote group which is the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa, with major interests in cement, sugar, flour, and oil refining. His estimated networth is $28.5 Billion

Alexander Karp Alexander Karp is the cofounder and CEO of Palantir Technologies a major data-mining and software company focused on AI and analytics for defense and intelligence agencies. His estimated net worth is $13.4 Billion

David Steward David Steward is an entrepreneur and the founder/chairman of World Wide Technology (WWT) His estimated net worth is $12.4 Billion

Abdul Samad Rabiu Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Abdul Samad Rabiu is a Nigerian industrialist, philanthropist, and the founder/chairman of BUA Group, a major African conglomerate specializing in cement, sugar, food production, and infrastructure. His estimated net worth is $11.2 Billion

Rober F. Smith Rober F. Smith is an american billionaire investor, philanthropist, and the founder of Vista Equity Partners which is a leading private equity firm focused on software, data, and technology. His estimated net worth is $10 Billion

Mike Adenuga Mike Adenuga is a prominent Nigerian businessman known as the founder of Globacom which is Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator, and Conoil Producing. His estimated net worth is $6.5 Billion

Michael Jordan Michael Jordan is a retired american basketball player and businessman. Post NBA career he became a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is one of the world’s richest athletes. His estimated networth is $4.3 Billion

Patrice Motsepe Patrice Motsepe is a South African billionaire businessman, mining magnate, and the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 2021. As the founder of African Rainbow Minerals, he is known as South Africa’s first black billionaire. His estimated net worth is $4.3 Billion

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey is an influential American media executive, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She best known for her 25-season syndicated talk show. She ahs also built a media empire OWN network. Her estimated net worth is $3.2 Billion