The Miracle Behind Marquis Gold and Fresh Start Worship's "You Are"

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

When life pushes you to the absolute edge, how do you respond? For motivational speaker, real estate investor, and entertainment executive Marquis Gold, the answer is worship. Gold recently sat down with Erica Campbell and Griff on Get Up! Mornings to share a testimony that will build your faith. He discussed his miraculous medical recovery, the heart behind Fresh Start Worship’s latest single “You Are,” and how he found God’s peace while trapped in a Middle Eastern war zone.

Last year, Marquis Gold faced a terrifying medical crisis when he was diagnosed with cerebral malaria. The condition left him with parasites in his brain, fighting for his life in the intensive care unit. The medical team told him to get his affairs in order, but his community of believers stepped in to intercede. People all over the world began praying for his healing. Against all odds, he walked out of that ICU, proving that God still performs miracles for his children.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Coming out of that dark season, Gold asked God why his life was spared. The answer was simple: his work was not done. That profound realization birthed the group’s new single, “You Are.” Gold penned the lyrics as a direct testimony of God’s keeping power. He gave the powerful worship song to Fresh Start Worship, creating an anthem that reminds listeners everywhere of God’s ultimate sovereignty during our most difficult trials.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Since founding Fresh Start Worship in 2017, Gold has watched the group grow into a beautiful collective of diverse believers. Over the years, their sound has shifted to blend traditional worship with urban inspiration, speaking directly to our culture. The group has weathered heavy life transitions together, from marriages and divorces to surviving a global pandemic. Through it all, their shared resilience has strengthened their bond, deepened their message, and expanded their community outreach.

Related Article: Judge Glenda Hatchett Honors Legacy with New Goal Girls Book

Related Article: MAJOR and Nia Allen Share Message of Hope with New Song “Just You Wait”

Gold’s faith was tested again recently while visiting Dubai during a period of intense conflict in the Middle East. Trapped by grounded flights and surrounded by the sounds of bombs and sirens, he experienced the terror of a war zone for the first time. To keep his mind anchored, he played “You Are” on repeat. He credits the grace of God for keeping him mentally and emotionally stable during the chaos, reminding us that God remains our ultimate protector even when the world feels unpredictable.

As Marquis Gold and Fresh Start Worship continue to empower voices and celebrate faith, their journey is just getting started. You can support their ministry by streaming their new single, “You Are,” available now. To follow Marquis’s inspiring journey and keep up with the group’s upcoming community events, follow him on Instagram at @MarquiseGold and follow the official Fresh Start Worship page.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

The Miracle Behind Marquis Gold and Fresh Start Worship's "You Are" was originally published on getuperica.com