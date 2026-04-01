Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

Published on April 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor panorama
Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

Baltimore residents and small businesses struggling with rising utility costs could soon see relief under new programs announced by Mayor Brandon Scott during his State of the City address.

The mayor introduced the Energy Stability Fund, a new initiative designed to help residents keep up with increasing energy bills. Through the program, qualifying households can receive up to $1,500 in financial assistance to offset high utility costs. The effort comes as many Baltimore families continue to feel the strain of inflation and seasonal spikes in energy usage.

Related Stories

City leaders say the program is aimed at preventing shutoffs and ensuring residents can maintain stable living conditions. For many households, especially seniors and low-income families, rising utility bills have become a growing concern. The funding is expected to provide immediate support while the city explores long-term solutions to affordability.

In addition to helping residents, the city is also extending support to local businesses. Small- and medium-sized businesses will be eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000 to help cover utility expenses. Officials say the move is designed to keep businesses operating and prevent closures tied to rising overhead costs.

Mayor Scott emphasized that these programs are part of a broader strategy to support economic stability across Baltimore. By targeting both residents and business owners, the city hopes to ease financial pressure while continuing to build a stronger local economy.

Applications and additional details for both programs are expected to be made available through the city, with officials encouraging those in need to apply as soon as possible.

Click here for more info.

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
16 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Good Friday 2024
8 Items
Good News  |  Editor Staff

What Are The Seven Last Words Of Jesus Christ?

Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

News  |  Zack Linly

Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close