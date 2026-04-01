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Deitrick Haddon, Hill City & Stout Drop "The King Of Glory"

Deitrick Haddon, Hill City Collective & Stout Drop "The King Of Glory"

Deitrick Haddon delivers yet another foot-stomping smash with help from The Hill City Collective and Lady Stout. See it here!

Published on April 1, 2026

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Gospel is a genre that can control all of your emotions — we cry His name, rejoice in laughter, scream in praise and even weep in empathy depending on the song selection. There’s also those special few that simply get your feet stomping without too much control of your own, and that’s the best way to describe the new collaboration between Deitrick Haddon, The Hill City Collective and Lady Stout herself.

We’ll let you try listening to “The King Of Glory” without getting the urge to tap a toe!

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Maybe it is the undeniable infectiousness of choir music that makes this feel so catchy, but either way it’s a sound that can uplift any mood. Stout is a powerhouse throughout, and backing by the Hill City Church creates a heavenly crescendo on the ears. As Deitrick described on social media, the song was written, “to bring back the sound that made us excited to go to church and sing in the choir again,” later asking his over half-a-million Instagram followers, “is choir music coming back?”

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Back like it’s never left, if you want the Get Up! Church opinion. Those sentiments especially ring true if the choir music in question sounds anything like this! Could this be the direction of his official follow-up album to 2024’s One Night in California? Time will tell for sure, but we can only hope this song and a few like it end up on any upcoming project in the works. We’ll stay faithful!

In the meantime, take a look and listen below at “The King Of Glory” by Deitrick Haddon, Hill City Collective and Stout:

Deitrick Haddon, Hill City Collective & Stout Drop "The King Of Glory" was originally published on getuperica.com

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