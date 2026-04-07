Toll Debt Relief? Maryland Lawmakers Consider New Plan For Drivers

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are working to ease the burden on drivers facing massive toll debt, with a new bill that could allow some fees and penalties to be reduced, even after accounts are sent to collections.

WMAR reports that the proposed legislation would give the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) more flexibility to adjust balances already referred to the state’s Central Collection Unit. Right now, once debt reaches collections, penalties typically cannot be removed.

The issue has impacted thousands of drivers across the state. According to MDTA, more than 34,000 accounts currently carry balances exceeding $10,000, with some drivers owing far more.

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For many, the debt dates back to the pandemic, when toll processing was paused for several months. Drivers say they were later hit with overwhelming bills, largely driven by penalties. While a single toll may cost just a few dollars, civil penalties can add $25 per violation, quickly ballooning balances.

Some drivers say they were unaware of mounting charges or unable to pay large lump sums when relief programs were previously offered. Others say the lack of early payment plan options made it even harder to keep up.

State lawmakers behind the bill say the goal is not to erase tolls, but to make repayment more realistic. The legislation would allow MDTA to update balances and notify collections to pursue the adjusted amount instead.

The bill has already cleared an initial hurdle in the Senate and now awaits further action in the House.

MDTA officials have not taken a formal stance but emphasized that toll revenue is critical to funding Maryland’s transportation system. While penalties may be waived, the base toll charges would still apply.

The agency has since introduced installment payment plans for certain accounts and additional warning notices to help drivers avoid collections. However, those options are typically unavailable once debt is transferred.

Supporters say the bill could offer a practical path forward for drivers trying to regain financial stability, while also improving how the state collects outstanding toll debt

Toll Debt Relief? Maryland Lawmakers Consider New Plan For Drivers was originally published on 92q.com