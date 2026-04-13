Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments

The King of Pop Was Hilarious:  Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments

Michael Jackson wasn't just the King of Pop; he also had a great sense of humor. Relive the king's funniest moments.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Michael Jackson
Source: Solarpix / PR PHOTOS

Michael Jackson was one of the greatest entertainers who ever lived. Between his legendary moonwalk, record-breaking albums, and sold-out stadium tours, he was also undeniably hilarious. Not in a rehearsed kind of way, but in the way only someone unbothered by their own legendary status can. Michael was quick-witted with his humor. He made faces mid-interview and often played with the media for his own amusement. He even had funny reactions when it came to fans. His humor is almost childlike; it’s spontaneous, genuine, and effortlessly funny. Whether he was messing around with his close friend Chris Tucker or cracking up on camera and joking in interviews, Michael had a sense of humor that his fans saw and loved.

These are the moments that remind us he wasn’t just a legend, he was a person, and a funny one at that. Check out some of Michael Jackson’s funniest moments.

TRENDING: The King of Pop’s Impact: Modern Artists Who Channel Michael Jackson

TRENDING: How Michael Jackson Changed The Super Bowl Halftime Show Forever

Michael Entertained By Fans Looks

Michael Jackson Entertained By Friends

Michael Joking Around with Chris Tucker

Michael Jackson Messes With the Paparazzi

Michael Jackson Joking in Court

Chris Tucker Talks About How Funny Michael Was

That One Time Michael Couldn’t Stop Laughing

Chris Tucker Shares a Hilarious Michael Called Him on the Phone

Michael Jackson Cuts Up During an Interview

Michael Jackson Laughing at a Fan

Michael Couldn’t Stop Laughing at Himself

Michael Jackson Declairing his Love for the Salvation Army

Michael Talking Slick Because Things Weren’t To His Standard

That Time When Michael Treated Eddie Murphy Like His Assistant

That Time Michael Jackson Snatched the Mic

Michael Was Not Here for It

That Famous Interview When Michael Didn’t Want to Answer Oprah’s Interveiw Questions

Michael Jokes Around While Working

Several Times Michael Just Couldn’t Be Serious

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The King of Pop Was Hilarious:  Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

View From Space: Artemis II Photos Show Earth Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

News  |  Editor Staff

Summer-Like Heat Hits Maryland With Record Temps Possible by Midweek

Good Friday 2024
8 Items
Good News  |  Editor Staff

What Are The Seven Last Words Of Jesus Christ?

GLA Youth Church, Inc. dba GLA Soundstage Father's Day Gospel Celebration
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Father’s Day Gospel Celebration Featuring Shirley Caesar

13 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Did You Know These Hit Movies And Shows Have Real Baltimore Ties?

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close