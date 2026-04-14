PJ Morton Announces New Double Album Out June 19th: Saturday Night, Sunday Morning

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A Six-Time GRAMMY Winner With a Story to Tell

APRIL 13, 2026 – PJ Morton has made albums everywhere from Africa to Louisiana. He is a six-time GRAMMY® Award winner. Notably, his accolades include Best R&B Song, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Gospel Album. In addition, he has recorded with everything from a lone piano to a full orchestra. He has also performed everywhere from church services to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Moreover, as a long-time member of Maroon 5, he has topped the pop charts. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with countless icons, innovators, and institutions. But until now, one thing he has never done is create a project that captures the full breadth of his artistry, identity, and inspirations.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: The Double Album

PJ Morton in His Own Words

On June 19th, 2026, PJ Morton will release Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, a double album split in two: one half of R&B (Saturday Night), one half of Gospel (Sunday Morning). Each record features nine new songs that seamlessly coexist, breaking down the barriers of sound, culture and genre that he has always sought to defy.

“I was always made to choose. Growing up in church, I loved gospel music. You could feel it in your soul. But R&B and soul music, that got me too. There was always an unspoken rule that you had to choose one or the other. But is that a true reflection of life? Are we all one thing all the time? Is the soundtrack the same for having a worship experience with God as it is for falling in love? I’ve been fortunate enough to exist in many of these spaces authentically. I was the same person when I wrote ‘Let Go Let God’ as I was when I wrote ‘Say So.’ I didn’t want to choose this time. I’m both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

–PJ Morton

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Written and produced by PJ Morton, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning marks an unprecedented release for him and any other artist or album in the past decade, while continuing a tradition of musical and communal bridge-building first set forth by heroes like Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Sharing the same title as his memoir, the music channels that life story into a collection of music defined by unity and duality, independence and interconnectedness, exploration and introspection, all recorded at his own historic Studio In The Country in rural Bogalusa, LA. Furthermore, and entirely by chance, both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning run exactly 29:14 in length.

Featured Artists

Watch the album trailer HERE, listen to Saturday Night single “Mutual” and Sunday Morning single “Mercy” via Morton Records / SRG-ILS Group and pre-order Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: HERE

In addition to PJ Morton on piano, rhodes, organ, synths, keyboards and vocals, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning features special guests Keyon Harrold and Rukhsana Merrise, as well as the strings, horns and live band that Morton will be taking on the road this summer and fall.

PJ Morton on Tour

Following upcoming performances at French Quarter Festival, Atlanta Jazz Festival, AFRAM Festival and the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, PJ Morton will make his solo debut at Rock in Rio, with more to be announced soon. Find the current list of dates here.

PJ Morton Announces New Double Album Out June 19th: Saturday Night, Sunday Morning was originally published on praiserichmond.com