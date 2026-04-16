Federal Judge Blocks ICE Plan for Hagerstown Detention Center

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

A federal judge in Baltimore has temporarily blocked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from converting a massive warehouse in Washington County into a detention center, pausing a controversial project that has drawn strong opposition across Maryland.

The proposed facility near Hagerstown was part of a broader federal immigration enforcement plan and would have housed hundreds of detainees. Attorneys for the Department of Justice argued in court that the site could hold 542 people, despite earlier documents suggesting capacity for up to 1,500. During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson questioned the government’s plans, raising concerns about costs, environmental risks, and whether the infrastructure could support that number of people.

A key issue centered on sewage capacity. Lawyers representing Maryland argued the system could not handle the volume, with the judge pointing out the facility currently has only a handful of toilets. He criticized the lack of clear answers from federal attorneys, calling aspects of the plan rushed and insufficiently justified.

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Maryland officials welcomed the ruling. Governor Wes Moore called the injunction an important step in protecting public health, safety, and the environment while litigation continues. The lawsuit, led by the state attorney general’s office, also cites potential harm to nearby ecosystems and surrounding communities.

Supporters of the project argue the detention center would provide a secure location closer to detainees’ families and legal representation. Government attorneys also claimed thousands of immigrants in Maryland have criminal records, emphasizing enforcement needs.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of protesters gathered in opposition. Advocacy groups, including ACLU of Maryland, and local leaders condemned the proposal, calling it harmful and lacking transparency.

While the detention center itself is blocked for now, the judge allowed limited construction, including security fencing and office space work, to continue as the legal battle moves forward.

Federal Judge Blocks ICE Plan for Hagerstown Detention Center was originally published on 92q.com