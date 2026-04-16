GOSPEL LEGEND JOHN P. KEE RELEASES THIRD CHAPTER

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The legendary gospel artist and producer John P. Kee has delivered the third of four chapters of his, Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, series of digital albums. The seven-track Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter 3 (Kee Music Group / Tyscot Records) pays tribute to Kee’s

spiritual father and musical mentor, Rance Allen, who passed away in 2020 after 50 years of pioneering contemporary gospel music. Listen Link: https://JPKATTAL3.lnk.to/a4iqtO

This album is comprised of invigorating and brilliant recreations of some of the Rance Allen Group’s most cherished songs. This set is a perfect blend of old school soul vibes and passionate vocalizing. It opens with Stellar Award-winning crooner Jason Nelson’s mid-tempo cover of the group’s 1977 gem, “I’m Gonna Make It After All.” It’s a different groove from Nelson’s usual catalogue and showcases the upper range of his smooth tenor. Philadelphia native Antonio McLendon brings his sweet soulfulness to “You Never Changed,” a hearty duet that find he and Kee roaring and riffing with deep passion.

Kee and his protégé Zacardi Cortez, an old soul at heart, revisit the Rance Allen Group’s biggest crossover single “I Belong to You” which hit the Billboard R&B Singles Top 25 in 1979. Quartet king Paul Porter who shared vocals with Allen on the original 2011 version “You That I Trust” returns with Shawn Bigby for a dazzling vocal showdown.

The Soul Seekers’ Teddy Campbell shows up on the throwback groove “I Got to Be Myself” with his elastic tenor. Pastor Kee composed the new song “Always” in tribute to Bishop Allen who pastored the New Bethel Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Toledo, Ohio. Soul singer Jac Ross wraps his powerful tenor around it with the ambiance of the greatest Sam Cooke records. One of the Rance Allen Group’s most recent radio hits was 2014’s “A Lil Louder (Clap Your Hands).” Kee brings in sibling group Shelby 5 to bring a fresh, youthful flavor to this rhythmic track. The set has already racked up over 200,000 digital streams and is winning new fans daily.

GOSPEL LEGEND JOHN P. KEE RELEASES THIRD CHAPTER was originally published on praiserichmond.com