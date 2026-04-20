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Faith Walk: Stepping Out Of The Boat

On today’s Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica revisited the story of Peter walking on water. She loves that God took an ordinary man from an ordinary place and did something miraculous through his obedience. Many Christians read this passage and hear sermons about it, but never actually live that kind of “step out of the boat” faith.

Erica said this is the kind of faith life God calls us to. It means leaving what is normal and safe and moving toward what feels unknown.

Faith Beyond Comfort And Understanding

This kind of faith pushes us outside our comfort zones. It defies human understanding and our love of being comfortable. Real faith steps into what looks impossible and forces us to trust God in new ways. Sometimes that means doing something you have never done before that sounds outlandish to everyone around you, simply because Jesus is calling.

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If you want to get closer to God or be used for his glory, Erica said, you have to step out of the boat.

What Stepping Out Really Looks Like

Stepping out of the boat is not always a big platform moment. Sometimes it is starting a job that feels simple but actually builds people. Sometimes it means leaving the spotlight and serving behind the scenes for God’s glory. Erica encouraged listeners to rethink what “stepping out” really means. It is often as simple as walking into obedience and letting go of your old normal.

Faith will always create new normals, which rarely feel comfortable at first. But she promised that walking toward Jesus in obedience is deeply rewarding.

Keep Your Eyes On Jesus

Erica also talked about the moment Peter began to sink. He sank because he took his eyes off Jesus. Yet all he had to do was reach for Jesus, and the Lord was right there.

She closed by saluting all the “water walkers” who are stepping out on faith and doing new things. Her final encouragement was simple: do it fearlessly and trust God today.

Faith Walk: Stepping Out Of The Boat was originally published on getuperica.com