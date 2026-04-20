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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Kierra Sheard-Kelly is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration.

Grammy-nominated and award-winning national recording artist, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, will perform during the celebration at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th, 2026 at New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She is a gospel singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress, entrepreneur, author and creative director. She is also the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop John Drew Sheard, Sr. and granddaughter of gospel choral director Mattie Moss Clark.

Sheard-Kelly is set to perform at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th. She will be singing her award-winning hit songs “Something Has To Break” and “It Keeps Happening To Me.”

The concert will include Special Guests Maurice Yancey and One Accord, New Beech Grove Baptist Church Praise Team and Pentecostal Followers of Christ Church Choir.

Kierra Sheard Kelly Set to Perform in Newport News, Virginia was originally published on praiserichmond.com