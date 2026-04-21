Baltimore City Schools Names Dr. Jermaine Dawson as New CEO

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Dr. Jermaine Dawson, a nationally recognized education leader, has been named the next CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, district officials announced Monday. He is set to officially step into the role on July 1, 2026.

Dawson will take over for Dr. Sonja Santelises, who is stepping down at the end of June after serving as the district’s CEO for a decade.

“I am honored to lead City Schools at such a pivotal moment,” Dawson said. “Together with our students, educators, families, and community, we will build on the district’s strong foundation and accelerate progress to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed. I look forward to partnering with the Board and our community to make Baltimore City Public Schools one of the top urban school districts in the country.”

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According to district leaders, Dawson will work closely with the school board to continue and strengthen key initiatives. Those priorities include centering student voices, improving operational efficiency, maintaining transparent communication, supporting staff development, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the appointment, highlighting Dawson’s alignment with the city’s educational goals.

“Dr. Dawson shares my commitment to giving every young person in our city the support and resources they need to reach their full potential,” Scott said. “Under Dr. Santelises’ leadership, we’ve seen historic progress, from building modern school facilities to improving attendance and expanding opportunities. I’m confident Dr. Dawson will continue that momentum.”

Earlier this year, Santelises said she would not be involved in selecting her successor but offered guidance for the incoming leader.

“Build a strong team, stay connected to the community, and lead as if you are serving your own children,” she said.

The school board gathered public input throughout the search process and partnered with Alma Advisory Group to identify and recruit qualified candidates.

Baltimore City Schools Names Dr. Jermaine Dawson as New CEO was originally published on 92q.com