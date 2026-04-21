Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Virginia voters are set to deliver a decisive blow in the ongoing redistricting battle as they head to the polls on Tuesday to approve a constitutional amendment.

According to The Washington Post, approximately 1.4 million Virginia voters have already voted on the constitutional amendment that would allow the Virginia Grand Assembly to implement a new congressional map, giving Democrats an additional four House seats in the state. Should that map come to fruition, Democrats will officially have the edge in the midterms.

If Virginia passes the constitutional amendment, it would effectively make President Donald Trump’s redistricting effort a failure. The national redistricting battle began last summer after Trump successfully convinced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to trigger a rare, mid-decade redistricting effort. Despite much protest from state Democrats, the Texas state legislature would ultimately pass a map that gave Republicans four to five new House seats.

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Shortly after Texas passed its new congressional map, Missouri and North Carolina would undergo redistricting efforts that added one new Republican House seat in each state. While it initially looked like the Republican Party was going to successfully gerrymander the midterms in their favor, Trump’s redistricting effort faced several notable setbacks.

The first came last November when California voters overwhelmingly approved a measure to temporarily transfer control of the state’s congressional maps from an independent redistricting committee to the state legislature. This led California Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve a new Congressional map that directly neutralizes all the gains made by the Texas map.

Trump tried his hardest to convince the Indiana state legislature to conduct a redistricting effort of its own, but the Republican controlled state Senate voted against doing so. Additionally, a judge ruled that Utah must implement a new congressional map that adds one Democrat leaning district. While Florida initially said it would begin a redistricting effort of its own that could potentially add five new House seats for Republicans, the special session to do so has been repeatedly delayed.

In the case of Florida, state Republicans are quietly concerned that a redistricting effort at a time when Democrats have been making gains in the state and Trump’s polling numbers are so low could actually hurt them. Texas is already facing concerns that it may have unintentionally pulled off a “dummymander” with its redistricting effort. Their new map was built largely around the assumption that the gains Trump made with Latino voters in the 2024 election, but that demographic is widely turning away from the Republican Party.

All aspects of the Trump presidency reveal a man who believes he can do whatever he wants and that no one will respond. He seems genuinely befuddled at the fact that Iran isn’t just capitulating to his demands in the ongoing conflict, and this whole gerrymandering scheme was built on the idea that Democratic states were just going to sit there and take it.

If the amendment passes in Virginia, the GOP spent a lot of time and money just to set themselves up for a bigger loss than if they had left well enough alone.

SEE ALSO:

Judge Blocks Voter Referendum For Virginia Redistricting



Federal Judge Rules Virginia Redistricting Effort Is Illegal



Virginia’s Proposed Congressional Map Gives Dems 10-1 Advantage



Judge Rules Democrats Can Continue Virginia Redistricting Effort





Virginia Voters Set To Decide Whether Redistricting Measure Passes was originally published on newsone.com