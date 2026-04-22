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Players With Baltimore Ties Who Made Their Mark In Basketball

From the City To The League: Players With Baltimore Ties

Published on April 22, 2026

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Baltimore’s reputation as a basketball city continues to hold strong, with players from the area competing across professional leagues around the world. The city has long been known for producing tough, skilled athletes who have gone on to leave their mark at the college and professional levels.

From neighborhood courts to major arenas, Baltimore’s influence on the game is rooted in its culture, competition, and community. Generations of players have come through the area, building a legacy that continues to grow with each new wave of talent.

Keep scrolling for a list of stars who represent the city well!

Bub Carrington | Washington Wizards

Haywood Highsmith | Phoenix Suns

Derik Queen | New Orleans Pelicans

Julian Reese | Washington Wizards

Jarace Walker | Indiana Pacers

Angel Reese | Atlanta Dream

Cam Spencer | Memphis Grizzlies

Angel McCoughtry

Carmelo Anthony

Jalen Smith

Nia Clouden

Jasmine Dickey

Reggie Williams

Sam Cassell

Marvin Webster

Terry Dozier

Juan Dixon

Muggsy Bogues

Reggie Lewis

Reggie Bullock

Kurk Lee

From the City To The League: Players With Baltimore Ties was originally published on 92q.com

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