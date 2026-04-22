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Stoney River Closing at Towson Town Center Amid More Exits

Stoney River Steakhouse Set to Close at Towson Town Center in June

Published on April 22, 2026

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Another restaurant is preparing to close at Towson Town Center, adding to a growing list of recent departures at the Baltimore County shopping destination.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill is set to shut its doors on June 26, FOX Baltimore reports.

The restaurant, located on the mall’s first level near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, has been known as an upscale dining option, offering hand-cut steaks and gourmet entrees in a more refined setting.

Its closure comes amid broader changes at Towson Town Center, where several retailers have recently announced plans to leave. Capitol Luggage & Leather is expected to exit later this month after 15 years in the mall. Earlier this month, Apple confirmed it will also close its location in June, citing the departure of nearby retailers and what it described as declining conditions in the area.

RELATED: Apple Closing Towson Town Center Store Amid “Declining Conditions”

The latest announcements follow a wave of closures over the past two years, including Banana Republic, Tommy Bahama, and Madewell, raising ongoing concerns about the mall’s stability and future.

Stoney River operates multiple locations across nine states, including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Tennessee. In Maryland, its only other location is at Annapolis Mall.

Stoney River Steakhouse Set to Close at Towson Town Center in June was originally published on 92q.com

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