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Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Experience the ONE Voyage Cruise with legendary performances, nonstop vibes, and a live playlist you’ll never forget on the open sea.

Published on April 22, 2026

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One Cruise 2026
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

This Cruise Is One Big Playlist

If you’re a music head, the ONE Voyage Cruise already looks less like a vacation and more like a live playlist you can’t Shazam your way out of. Urban One took 25 years of “party with a purpose” energy, put it on Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, and stacked the lineup with legends, hitmakers, and southern soul favorites who could easily turn the ship into a floating music festival. From the moment you step on board, the vibe feels less like a trip and more like a week-long concert with ocean views.

Hip-Hop On Deck

First of all, hip-hop fans are eating first. With T.I. on board, it’s only right to hear “Let Em Know” glide out over the deck while folks are posted up with a drink in hand and no responsibilities in sight. And when Rick Ross steps out, you already know “Hustlin’” has to drop; imagine the whole pool deck chanting “every day I’m hustlin’” while y’all sail toward Nassau. That’s a bucket-list moment, and it sets the tone for the rest of the cruise.

R&B Grown And Sexy

Next up, you’ve got the R&B grown-and-sexy section locked in. Keith Sweat performing “Nobody” on a cruise full of couples and situationships is a singalong waiting to happen. Plus, Karyn White better give us “Superwoman” for all the women who do everything and are finally taking a week to let somebody else cook. On top of that, Jonathan McReynolds and Pastor Mike Jr. bring the inspiration, and you just know songs like “Grace” and “Big” are going to hit different after a sunrise on the water.

Southern Soul And Funk All Night

Southern soul and old-school funk are where this lineup gets really dangerous in the best way. King George’s “Keep On Rollin’” feels like the unofficial theme song for a cruise where nobody wants to go home. Meanwhile, 803 Fresh and Fat Daddy are bringing that line-dance, two-step, “who taught Nana this move?” energy that keeps the dance floor full all night. And once Larry Dodson and the Bar-Kays, Con Funk Shun, Al Hudson and One Way, Original Lakeside, SOS Band, Commodores, and Ohio Players start running through their classics, it’s over. Picture “Brick House,” “Take Your Time (Do It Right),” and “Fire” back to back; you might not sit down the entire trip.


One Cruise 2026

A Week-Long Soundtrack

Ultimately, that’s the fun of ONE Voyage. It’s not just performances, it’s a week-long soundtrack. You’re hearing songs your parents played at cookouts, joints you fell in love to, and new favorites you’ll always connect to this cruise. Before you board, you might as well start building your pre-game playlist, because by the time you get back home, these songs will sound like vacation every single time.

T.I.

Rick Ross

Keith Sweat

Pastor Mike Jr.

Jekalyn Carr 

Karyn White

Jonathan McReynolds

King George

803 Fresh

Fat Daddy

Larry Dodson / Bar-Kays – “Freakshow on the Dance Floor”

Con Funk Shun 

Al Hudson & One Way – “Cutie Pie”

Original Lakeside

S.O.S. Band

Commodores – “Brick House”

Ohio Players

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Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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