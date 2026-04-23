Baltimore IG Under Fire Over AI Image of Mayor Brandon Scott

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

A dispute is growing inside Baltimore City Hall after Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming faced criticism for sharing a social media post that included what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The image, which circulated as part of a video link, appeared to show Scott surrounded by piles of money, holding shopping bags and smoking a cigar.

Mayor Scott’s Chief of Staff, J.D. Merrill, called the post “politically charged” and formally raised concerns with both the city’s Ethics Board and the Office of Inspector General Advisory Board, CBS Baltimore reports.

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In a letter, Merrill argued that the combination of the video’s messaging and the altered image was “deeply inappropriate, misleading, damaging, and racist.” He also alleged that the post was part of a broader pattern, pointing to previous examples in which Cumming allegedly shared content reflecting political bias.

“Promoting this type of content to the public we serve raises serious questions about IG Cumming’s ability to bring fairness and objectivity to the essential work of the OIG,” Merrill wrote.

Cumming responded in a statement, saying she shared a third-party video on her personal Facebook account and did not initially notice the satirical AI-generated image included in the content.

She said the post was removed after concerns were raised.

“I apologize to Mayor Scott, my dedicated OIG team, and the residents of Baltimore City,” Cumming said. “This post detracted from the important mission of the OIG to investigate waste, financial abuse and fraud. It will not happen again.”

The controversy comes as tensions between the Inspector General’s Office and city leadership are already high.

The conflict stems in part from an investigation into a program under the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. The OIG is currently involved in an ongoing legal dispute with the city over access to documents and its authority to issue and enforce subpoenas.

Baltimore IG Under Fire Over AI Image of Mayor Brandon Scott was originally published on 92q.com