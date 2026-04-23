Source: Prapat Aowsakorn / Getty 10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Telephones Every day, we pick up our phones without thinking twice. Whether it’s calling, texting, scrolling, or streaming, telephones have become a major part of how we live and communicate. But before smartphones took over, the telephone itself had a long, interesting journey filled with innovation, surprises, and a few things you probably never knew. RELATED: 7 Bible Verses for Back to School RELATED: 10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Jill Scott Here are 10 fun facts about telephones that might make you look at your device a little differently.

1. The First Telephone Call Happened in 1876 The very first successful telephone call was made by Alexander Graham Bell. His famous words were, “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.” Not exactly a viral moment, but definitely historic.

2. Early Telephones Didn’t Have Dials Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Believe it or not, the first telephones didn’t have keypads or rotary dials. You had to speak to an operator and ask them to connect your call manually.

3. The First “Hello” Wasn’t Guaranteed When telephones were first introduced, people didn’t always say “hello.” In fact, Thomas Edison is credited with popularizing “hello” as the standard greeting for answering the phone.

4. The First Phone Book Was Just One Page The very first telephone directory, created in 1878, only had about 50 names and fit on a single sheet of paper. Imagine that compared to today’s contact lists.

5. Payphones Used to Be Everywhere Before cell phones took over, payphones were a staple on street corners, in malls, and inside restaurants. Now they’re almost completely extinct.

6. The First Mobile Phone Was Huge The first handheld mobile phone, created by Martin Cooper in 1973, weighed over 2 pounds and had a battery life of about 30 minutes. Definitely not fitting in your pocket.

7. Texting Came Decades Later Text messaging wasn’t introduced until the 1990s. The very first text message, sent in 1992, simply said “Merry Christmas.”

8. Smartphones Are More Powerful Than Early Computers The phone in your hand today has more computing power than the computers used to send astronauts to the moon. Let that sink in.

9. The Rotary Phone Was a Big Deal Rotary dial phones became popular in the early 20th century and allowed users to dial numbers themselves without needing an operator. It was a major step toward modern communication.

10. Phones Changed the Way We Speak The telephone didn’t just change how we communicate, it changed language itself. Phrases like “hang up,” “call me,” and “hold the line” all came from early telephone use.