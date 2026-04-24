Study Shows Maryland Is One Of The Most Expensive States To Raise Kids

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A new report from LendingTree highlights just how expensive it is to raise a child in Maryland, and the state now ranks even higher than previously reported.

According to the company’s 2026 analysis, Maryland is the second most expensive state in the country to raise a child. Families are projected to spend about $326,360 over 18 years, placing the state among a small group where total costs exceed $300,000.

Nationwide, the cost of raising a child has now surpassed the $300,000 mark for the first time since LendingTree began tracking the data. The report estimates the average U.S. cost at $303,418 over 18 years, after factoring in tax credits and exemptions.

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The study examined both direct child-related expenses and broader household costs impacted by children, including housing, transportation, and health insurance.

Across the country, Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state to raise a child, with an average cost of $412,661. Maryland now follows at No. 2, ahead of Alaska, which comes in at $365,047.

On the lower end, New Hampshire is the least expensive at $201,115, while nearby Washington, D.C. ranks among the lowest at $205,115.

The report also found that families nationwide spend about 21% of their income raising a child. In Washington, D.C., that share drops to 13.9%, the lowest in the country.

While long-term costs continue to climb, there is slight relief for parents of younger children. Expenses during the first five years have dipped slightly due to modest decreases in daycare costs. Still, raising a young child remains expensive. The average five-year cost rose 15% year-over-year, increasing from $31,601 in 2025 to $36,419 in 2026.

Maryland ranks near the top in early childhood costs as well, coming in as the second most expensive state at about $36,419 over five years. Massachusetts follows, while Hawaii once again leads the nation at $40,342.

Keep scrolling to see where other states landed.