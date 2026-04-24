Source: Liudmyla Chuhunova / Getty RELATED: 15 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Peanut Butter and Jelly RELATED: 10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Peach Cobbler 11 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Pretzels Pretzels might seem like a simple snack, but there’s a whole lot of history, culture, and meaning behind that iconic twist. From ancient traditions to modern snack culture, here are 11 fun facts that will change how you look at pretzels.

1. Pretzels Were Created by Monks Pretzels date back to around 610 AD, when European monks created them as a reward for children who learned their prayers. The twisted shape was meant to resemble arms crossed in prayer.

2. The Shape Has Religious Meaning Those three holes in a pretzel were believed to represent the Holy Trinity, giving the snack a deeper symbolic meaning in early Christianity.

3. They Were Once Seen as Good Luck Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In medieval Europe, pretzels symbolized prosperity and were often given at weddings as a sign of good fortune and blessings.

4. April Is National Pretzel Month April is officially recognized as National Pretzel Month in the U.S., making it the perfect time to celebrate your favorite salty snack.

5. Pennsylvania Runs the Pretzel Game Roughly 80% of the pretzels eaten in the United States are made in Pennsylvania, thanks to German immigrants who brought their recipes with them.

6. Hard and Soft Pretzels Start the Same Both soft and crunchy pretzels come from the same basic dough. The difference comes down to how long they’re baked.

7. Pretzels Were Once a Fasting Food Because pretzels were made with simple ingredients like flour, water, and salt, they became popular during Lent when people avoided rich foods.

8. There’s a Pretzel Museum You can actually visit the The Pretzel Museum, where you can learn the full history of pretzels and even try twisting one yourself.

9. The Largest Pretzel Ever Was Huge The biggest soft pretzel ever made weighed over 700 pounds and was created in Germany. That’s a whole lot of dough.

10. Pretzels Inspired Jewelry and Fashion The iconic shape has been used in necklaces, logos, and even clothing designs over the years, showing just how recognizable it really is.

11. Pretzels Are Big Business Americans consume billions of dollars worth of pretzels every year, making them one of the most popular snack foods in the country.