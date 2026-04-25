Develop In The Dark | Fresh Word Friday

Being seen does not equal being successful - focus on inner growth, not outer appearances.

Resist pressure to rush into bigger platforms before you're spiritually ready.

Embrace God's 'hiding seasons' to mature your character, not to punish you.

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Being Seen Is Not The Same As Success

On Fresh Word Friday with Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Pastor Mike Jr. from Rock City Church in Birmingham shares a challenging word titled “Forced.” He calls out how many of us confuse being seen with being successful. Social media makes us think visibility equals victory. Pastor Mike says just because someone posts it does not mean they are really living it. He admits that God has him “in hiding” on purpose, not to punish him, but to develop him.

God Uses Hiding Seasons To Grow You

Pastor Mike describes the pressure he feels from people who tell him what they would do “if they were him.” They say he should start a business now, move to a bigger city, or pop out a relationship online. But he refuses to move before God matures him. He confesses he had personal demons that were not dead, just dormant. Old Mike could still “cuss you out a little bit,” even while saying “bless you” on Monday. So he chooses to stay hidden while God works on his character.

Don’t Let People Force Your Timing

After Pastor Mike’s clip, Erica and the team react and agree that people will always try to push you into things God did not call you to. Erica says folks call her whenever something pops online and tell her to drop a song. Her answer is simple: no. She wants God to do what He is doing in His timing. Waiting does not mean it will never happen; it just may not be now.

Development Before A Bigger Stage

The Fresh Word points out that new cities, new crowds, and bigger platforms all require spiritual preparation. If you are not ready on the inside, that bigger space can take you out. The team notes how people will hype you into rushing milestones, from relationships to marriage to kids. Pastor Mike uses a vivid picture: a relationship may be “your piece of chicken,” but if you eat it before it is done, it can make you sick.

Choose To “Develop In The Dark”

The segment ends with a clear takeaway. Let God hide you, heal you, and grow you before you chase the spotlight. Do not let pressure from people override God’s process. Pastor Mike’s Fresh Word calls listeners to “develop in the dark” so that when God does reveal them, they are ready to stand in the place He prepared.

Develop In The Dark | Fresh Word Friday was originally published on getuperica.com