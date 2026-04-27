How to Apply for Baltimore’s Housing Voucher Wait List
Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4
Baltimore-area residents will soon have another opportunity to apply for housing assistance as the Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership prepares to reopen its wait list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Officials announced that the wait list will open for a limited time beginning May 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and will close on May 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Applications will only be accepted during this window, and interested applicants must submit their information online through the BRHP Applicant Portal.
The Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership (BRHP) is a nonprofit organization focused on expanding housing opportunities for low-income families who have historically been excluded from well-resourced neighborhoods. The organization was created in response to the Thompson v. HUD housing desegregation lawsuit, which aimed to address long-standing inequities in access to quality housing.
As part of that settlement, BRHP provides rental assistance along with pre- and post-move counseling services to help families successfully transition into low-poverty, high-opportunity communities. Families selected from the wait list are required to participate in pre-move counseling and must live in a designated opportunity area for at least two years.
BRHP administers the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program in partnership with the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, helping connect families to housing across the region.
The program uses Housing Choice Vouchers, commonly known as Section 8, which provide rental subsidies to help low-income families afford housing in the private market. Participants can choose from a range of housing options, including apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes, with a portion of the rent paid directly to landlords through the program.
Vouchers issued through BRHP can be used throughout the Baltimore region, including Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties.
The program includes both tenant-based and project-based vouchers. Tenant-based vouchers are tied to the individual or family, allowing them to move and keep their assistance. Project-based vouchers are tied to specific housing units, meaning the assistance remains with the property if a participant moves out.
Current applicants who are already on the wait list are encouraged to log into the Applicant Portal to update their information during the application window. Keeping details up to date can help avoid delays in the process.
Click here for more details on how to apply.
Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4 was originally published on 92q.com