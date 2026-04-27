Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4

Source: Marcus Jones / Getty Baltimore-area residents will soon have another opportunity to apply for housing assistance as the Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership prepares to reopen its wait list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Officials announced that the wait list will open for a limited time beginning May 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and will close on May 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Applications will only be accepted during this window, and interested applicants must submit their information online through the BRHP Applicant Portal.

The Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership (BRHP) is a nonprofit organization focused on expanding housing opportunities for low-income families who have historically been excluded from well-resourced neighborhoods. The organization was created in response to the Thompson v. HUD housing desegregation lawsuit, which aimed to address long-standing inequities in access to quality housing. Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As part of that settlement, BRHP provides rental assistance along with pre- and post-move counseling services to help families successfully transition into low-poverty, high-opportunity communities. Families selected from the wait list are required to participate in pre-move counseling and must live in a designated opportunity area for at least two years.