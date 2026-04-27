10 Songs Keith Sweat Should Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
10 Songs We’d Love to See Keith Sweat Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
- Keith Sweat is an iconic R&B artist known for timeless hits and emotional performances.
- The One Voyage Cruise offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Sweat's live show at sea.
- The cruise aims to celebrate music, culture, and community while supporting HBCU students.
When it comes to R&B royalty, few names resonate as deeply as Keith Sweat. With a career spanning decades, Sweat has solidified his place as a pioneer of the New Jack Swing era and a master of timeless love ballads. His smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable stage presence have made him a legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide. Whether it’s his chart-topping hits or his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, Keith Sweat’s artistry is nothing short of iconic.
Now, imagine experiencing this living legend live, surrounded by the beauty of the open sea. The One Voyage Cruise is bringing you an unforgettable opportunity to witness Keith Sweat in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.
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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Pastory Mike J, and more, enriching experiences, and of course the soulful sounds of Keith Sweat. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com
Here are 10 songs we’d love to Keith Sweat perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise
“Twisted”
Released in 1996, a timeless R&B classic that will have everyone singing along to its soulful groove.
“Nobody”
Released in 1996, this is a fan favorite featuring Athena Cage that’s perfect for a sing-along for cruisers
“Make It Last Forever”
Released in 1987, this song might be the ultimate slow jam from his debut album that is sure to have the One Voyage cruisers singing.
“I Want Her”
Released in 1987, this high-energy new jack swing jam will get the crowd dancing.
“How Deep Is Your Love”
Released in 1987 this sultry track will showcase Keith’s vocal range.
“Right and a Wrong Way”
Released in 1987 fans will definitely wonder what happened if this heartfelt ballad wasn’t on the setlist.
“I’ll Give All My Love to You”
Released in 1990 this song charted #1 on the R&B Billboard chart so it can’t be skipped.
“Just Got Paid”
Little known fact about this song, Teddy Riley originally creted this song for Keith Sweat’s debut album but he passed on it. The song was released in 1988 by Johnny Kemp, and while it was one of his biggest songs, Sweat often performs the song on stage.
“Something Just Ain’t Right”
Released in 1987, this song was produced by Teddy Riley and is sure to get the cruisers dancing
“My Body”
Released in 1997 technically this isn’t a Keith Sweat song, it’s by the group LSG, comprising of Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat, and Johnny Gill.
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10 Songs We’d Love to See Keith Sweat Perform on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com