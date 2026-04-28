They Can See Your Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Letting Marriage Reflect God To Your Family

Marriage should reflect God's love, even when imperfect.

Family's support and involvement strengthens a marriage.

Couples should prioritize prayer, Bible reading, and a marriage plan.

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Your Marriage Is A Living Picture

In this “Love Talk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares a sweet moment from planning her 25th silver wedding anniversary with her husband, Warren. Over the weekend, their kids, her mother, and her sister recorded video messages about what their marriage means to the family. Erica was kept out of the room, so she has no idea what they said or how they described her love. However, the experience made her think deeply about how their love looks to the people watching. For believers, marriage should be a picture of God’s love, even though it is not always perfect.

Loving Like Your Family Is Watching

Erica knows some people say, “I don’t care what my family thinks. This is my relationship.” She understands that every family is different. Even so, she believes one reason she and Warren have reached 25 years is because her family genuinely loves her husband and covers them in prayer. She wants the younger ones in the family to see God’s picture of love through their marriage. That means their surrender to each other includes a deeper surrender to God.

When Marriage Is Ministry

Erica says it always breaks her heart when couples who lead marriage ministry end up divorcing. The enemy does not care about titles or platforms. He simply hates love and relationships and fights them hard. Some marriages survive that pressure and some do not. As she thinks about what her family might say on camera, she remembers that they know both the beautiful moments and the hard ones. Like many wives, she has vented to sisters and cousins, then later wished they did not hold on to that one bad picture of her husband.

The Quiet Evidence Of Real Support

For Erica, one of the biggest testimonies about their marriage is not what she says. It is what her family does. Her sister GooGoo comes on Saturdays to help clean the church. Tina will serve in any ministry at Cali Worship, from kids to sanctuary to worship. Their presence and service show that they believe in the couple and the church enough to be good members, not just supportive relatives. Even when her daughter Krysta says their marriage feels “unrealistic,” Erica assures her that many couples walk in that kind of God‑centered love.

People Are Watching Your Love Story

Erica plans to keep loving her husband and walking in faith, trusting that God can use even their marriage for His glory. She sees it as both a little scary and a great honor that their relationship can serve as ministry. Then she turns the focus to listeners. Your kids, nieces, nephews, and co‑workers are all watching how you love. The enemy will try small arguments and petty issues early in the year to destroy you by December. So, she urges couples to pray together, read the Word together, and even create a marriage prayer plan. That way, God holds you together, and the people around you can see Him holding you together and let their faith grow. People are watching, so love big, love loud, and keep God in the center.

They Can See Your Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Letting Marriage Reflect God To Your Family was originally published on getuperica.com