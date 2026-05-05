Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

Baltimore residents will have more chances to jump into the Inner Harbor this summer as Harbor Splash returns with a new, more flexible format.

After two straight years of sold-out events, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced Harbor Splash will now operate as a pop-up series, creating multiple opportunities for the public to swim throughout the season.

Rather than hosting a single large event, this year’s swims will take place at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point. Each session will be limited in capacity and held under controlled conditions to ensure safety.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Organizers say the shift comes after overwhelming interest in past events, which sold out within minutes. Dan Taylor, president of the Waterfront Partnership, said the new structure is designed to meet demand while adjusting to real-time conditions.

“As we’ve seen over the past two years, the enthusiasm for Harbor Splash speaks volumes about how far the harbor has come,” Taylor said. “This new format gives us the flexibility to adapt while allowing more people to safely experience the water.”

Event dates will not be set far in advance. Instead, organizers will announce each pop-up roughly one week ahead of time, with registration opening on a rolling basis throughout the summer.

Officials say the change also reflects the unpredictable nature of hosting water-based events, where weather and water quality can shift quickly.

More information and updates on upcoming Harbor Splash events can be found at HarborSplash.org.

Harbor Splash 2026: More Chances To Swim In Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com