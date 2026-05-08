Erica Campbell Welcomes Renee Spearman, Kim Burrell And Montell Jordan To Celebrate “You Chose Me”

Song reminds listeners that God chose us first, not the other way around.

Trio members express gratitude for their gifts and desire to use them for God.

Collaboration bridges R&B and gospel, reaching new audiences for the gospel.

✕

A Powerhouse Trio Visits Get Up Mornings

On Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica welcomed gospel artist Renee Spearman along with legends Kim Burrell and Montell Jordan. The trio joined the show to debut and discuss their new single “You Chose Me.” Montell called being on the song with Renee and Kim “a remarkable kiss from God” and said he truly believes God chose him to be part of this moment.

“You Chose Me” And The Heart Behind The Song

Montell introduced “You Chose Me” as a song helping people understand that it’s not just us choosing God, but realizing he chose us first. The record celebrates identity in Christ, gratitude for God’s calling and the truth that we do not have to work for his approval because he already knows us by name. After the debut, Renee shared that God has blessed them with many gifts, and she wanted to write a song that simply tells him thank you and promises to use those gifts for his glory. She said she knew she wanted great artists on it, so she called Kim Burrell and Montell Jordan—and both immediately said yes.

Kim Burrell On Anointing, Legacy And Singing With Montell

Erica praised Kim Burrell’s vocal delivery as a “masterclass” every time she sings, and Kim responded with humility and humor. She said hearing that, especially from a Grammy-winning artist like Erica, means a lot and that any “masterful” impact is a God thing. Kim described Renee as having a “Midas touch” anointing for writing and reminisced about seeing her years ago at a Bobby Jones event, calling Dr. Bobby Jones the father of Black gospel television. She also admitted that singing alongside Montell Jordan feels surreal because she used to watch him on TV, “marry him twice and break up with him” in her head, and still sings his songs to this day.

Montell Jordan On Bridging R&B And Gospel

Erica asked Montell how he reconciles his history of R&B hits with his bold love for Jesus. Montell said many people did not realize how deeply he loves Christ, but it is absolutely possible to work outside the church and still do the Lord’s work in those spaces. He believes “You Chose Me” helps bridge the gap so gospel can reach people who may never step into a church or turn on gospel radio, yet already recognize his voice. For him, the song proves that God can reach anyone, anywhere. Renee added that Kim’s unmatched gospel voice and Montell’s R&B tone blend perfectly, and she is grateful for how well they gel on the track. Erica ended the interview by urging listeners to download “You Chose Me” and praying God’s continued blessing over all three artists.

Erica Campbell Welcomes Renee Spearman, Kim Burrell And Montell Jordan To Celebrate “You Chose Me” was originally published on getuperica.com